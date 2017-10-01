It's official! U.S. clinches another Presidents Cup title early Sunday

Sports Illustrated's Michael Bamberger checks out the Presidents Cup Fan Experience at the Oculus in New York.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — It didn't take long for the Americans to clinch their 10th Presidents Cup victory.

Daniel Berger earned at least a half point in his match versus Si Woo Kim (Berger is 3 up with three to play) to push the Americans' point total to the 15.5 threshold it needed to beat the International team at Liberty National.

The U.S. entered Sunday with a 14.5-3.5 lead, needing just one point to secure the victory.

Kevin Chappell and Marc Leishman led off singles matches Sunday, and they both made pars on the 18th to halve the match and earn a half point per side.

Needing only a halve or a win to clinch, Berger, a Presidents Cup rookie, finished it. He was in the fourth pairing Sunday.

Despite the U.S. clinching the cup early, all 12 matches will still be finished. Follow all of the matches here.