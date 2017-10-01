President Trump scheduled to attend Presidents Cup and take part in trophy presentation

A lot can be learned about President Donald Trump and the way he conducts business through his golf game. Sports Illustrated went deep to profile the president and his many golf ties.

President Trump will attend the Presidents Cup on Sunday afternoon, and is even planning on taking part in the trophy presentation.

According to a report by Golf News Net, Trump will be the first sitting president to attend the matches since 2000.

It is common, however, for former presidents to make an appearance, as we witnessed earlier in the week when Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama were on hand for the event's opening ceremony.

According to President Trump's public schedule, he intends to leave Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, where he has spent the weekend, at 2:20 PM EST. Once he arrives at Liberty National, he'll watch the remaining matches in the Commissioner's Suite from approximately 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM, before taking part in the trophy presentation ceremony when the final match is completed. He will return to the White House on Sunday evening.

This will mark the second professional golf event that President Trump has attended this year. In July, he became the first sitting president to attend a U.S. Women's Open when it was contested at his weekend retreat, Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, in New Jersey.