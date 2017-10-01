WATCH: Mozo say LPGA players 'like sheep' after strong winds blow signage on course

Golfers had to take cover during the final round of the New Zealand Women's Open on Sunday when strong rain and winds made the course unplayable.

And one of them, 54-hole leader Belen Mozo, had to dodge flying signs before play was called off for good. Putting on the 7th hole, Mozo and others in her group had to scramble when signs started flying across the green.

Mozo vented to an official after the round, which you can see here, saying "We are going to get hurt (by) a stupid sign. This tour, we're like sheep!" Mozo later tweeted a link to the New Zealand Herald story, saying "@LPGA is a tour where players DONT have a say or a voice."

Play was officially suspended for the day at 5:16 p.m. local time and will resume Monday morning. Brooke Henderson leads at 17 under through six holes, and Brittany Lincicome and Mozo are tied at 13 under through six.