WATCH: Trump presents Presidents Cup to U.S., dedicates Cup to Puerto Rico, Texas, Fla.

Sports Illustrated's Alan Shipnuck and Fortune reporter Alana Abramson discuss the reaction to Shipnuck's story, which featured an anecdote about Donald Trump calling the White House "a dump."

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — President Donald Trump visited the 18th green to present the Presidents Cup trophy to the American team after it beat the International squad on Sunday at Liberty National Golf Club.

Trump arrived at the course around 3 p.m., watched from the clubhouse and then presented the trophy to the U.S. squad just after 6 p.m. The U.S won the biennial competition 19-11 to improve to 10-1-1 all-time in the event's history.

Trump posed for a few pictures and congratulated both teams to begin his speech. He dedicated the Cup to those suffering from natural disasters in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico. He is the first sitting president to present the Presidents Cup trophy to the winning team.

Earlier this week, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama were at the opening ceremonies of the Presidents Cup on Thursday.

You can watch Trump's entire presentation below.