WATCH: Hoffman chipped in for birdie and then accidentally decked Chappell's caddie

Emotions run wild at team events like the Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup, and this week has been no different.

Take Charley Hoffman, for example. Trailing the International team during their afternoon four-ball match on Saturday, Hoffman holed a tricky chip from 66 feet for birdie to keep him and partner Kevin Chappell in the match. As expected, the Americans went nuts, but Chappell's caddie almost came out of it with a black eye.

Check out the video below. Hoffman and Chappell halved the hole with Anirban Lahiri and Si Woo Kim, who eventually won the match 1 up.

