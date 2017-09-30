Pairings, tee times and TV schedule for Sunday at the Presidents Cup

With the Presidents Cup being held across the river from Manhattan at Liberty National, we took the trip from Times Square to the event to show you the route.

Time-Lapse: From Times Square to the Presidents Cup in two minutes

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — The Americans increased their lead in the Presidents Cup with yet another dominating performance on Saturday at Liberty National, so now the question is: Just how long will it take for the U.S. to secure the Cup on Sunday?

After winning three of four foursomes matches, and halving one on Saturday morning, the Americans won three of four four-ball matches in the afternoon. The U.S. is only one point away from victory as we head into Sunday's singles matches, where 12 total points are up for grabs.

The schedule for Sunday's matches is below.

TV schedule (ET)

12 p.m. to 6 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday singles (ET)

12:04 p.m. — Kevin Chappell (USA) vs. Marc Leishman

12:15 p.m. — Charley Hoffman (USA) vs. Jason Day

12:26 p.m. — Justin Thomas (USA) vs. Hideki Matsuyama

12:37 p.m. — Daniel Berger (USA) vs. Si Woo Kim

12:48 p.m. — Matt Kuchar (USA) vs. Charl Schwartzel

12:59 p.m. — Patrick Reed (USA) vs. Louis Oosthuizen

1:10 p.m. — Dustin Johnson (USA) vs. Branden Grace

1:21 p.m. — Brooks Koepka (USA) vs. Adam Scott

1:32 p.m. — Jordan Spieth (USA) vs. Jhonattan Vegas

1:43 p.m. — Kevin Kisner (USA) vs. Anirban Lahiri

1:54 p.m. — Phil Mickelson (USA) vs. Adam Hadwin

2:05 p.m. — Rickie Fowler (USA) vs. Emiliano Grillo

It's been a very good week for Jordan Spieth and the rest of Team USA at Liberty National. Chris Condon/Getty

​