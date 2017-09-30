Phil Mickelson has now won more Presidents Cup matches than any player in history

The GOLF Live team debates whether Mickelson, who is currently ranked 58th in the FedEx Cup standings, should be a captain's pick for this year's Presidents Cup team.

It's hard to believe that it was only a couple of weeks ago that we were debating whether or not Phil Mickelson deserved a spot on this year's Presidents Cup team.

Thankfully, U.S. captain Steve Stricker knows what he's doing, and he made Phil one of his two captain's picks.

This week, Phil is playing in his 12th Presidents Cup. He's the only player to have participated on every single team since the inaugural event was played back in 1994.

It's an incredible achievement in itself, but it's even more impressive when you consider the fact that Phil, at 47 years of age, played with Kevin Kisner in the first three team matches of this year's Cup and the duo never lost.

Phil has won 2.5 points for Team USA thus far in this Cup, bringing his tally to 25 career wins in the Presidents Cup.

That's a number that surpasses Tiger by one, Jim Furyk by five, and Davis Love III by 11.

The craziest part? It's easy to envision Phil on the team for the 13th time when the Cup heads to Royal Melbourne in 2019.

Phil will be taking a much-deserved rest for Saturday's afternoon four-ball session, as the Americans now need only four more points to win.