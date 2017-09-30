Ian Poulter sounds off on fans' cell phone use: 'It's really f---ing annoying'

Suffice it to say that Ian Poulter is skeptical of golf's new lenient cell phone policy.

In the third round of the British Masters, Poulter's tee shot on the par-3 5th found the water short of the green. Before his ball had even landed, the Ryder Cup stalwart had already turned to make a plea to fans beside the tee: "Guys," he said, "can you put that phone on silent, please?"

He was more verbose after the round.

"Seriously, what are we doing?" Poulter asked reporters, according to The Guardian, after bouncing back from the double bogey to shoot a third-round 68 that left him just one shot off the lead. "We've allowed them all to take pictures and videos and we tell them to put them on silent and it doesn't work, does it?"

"You get distracted on the wrong hole at the wrong time and it's extremely penal and it's really f---ing annoying."

@IanJamesPoulter No wonder you're frustrated when you're in a comp & someone ruins it by not having phone on silent. #britishmasters2017 pic.twitter.com/5bH5eEc4vh — Tom Edwards (@Tomloveslamp) September 30, 2017

Poulter clarified that he doesn't think cell phones should be banned altogether: "No, I just think people need to educate themselves and understand it's an issue for us and them. They don't realize they distract us as much as they do. Ninety-nine percent of them are on silent and unfortunately there's a couple which are not. You're not expecting it because you think they've got it on silent.

"I'm angry and am going to continue to be angry until I wake up [Sunday] morning," he continued. "Throwing shots away for no reason is really annoying."

Poulter finished the day at 11 under for the tournament and in a five-way tie for second place.