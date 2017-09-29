WATCH: Phil makes match-winning putt, celebrates with best (worst?) dance ever

Team USA won four-and-a-half of the five points available on Friday at the 2017 Presidents Cup, in a dominant display at Liberty National.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Phil Mickelson put the finishing touch on a dominating day for the American squad at the Presidents Cup.

Mickelson drained a 12-foot putt on the 18th green to lift him and Kevin Kisner to a 1-up win over Jason Day and Marc Leishman in their four-ball match on Friday.

After draining the putt, (Mickelson just missed a putt to win his Thursday evening foursomes match with the same players) Lefty and Kisner broke into a choreographed dance, which you will have to watch for yourself.

"That might be 15 yards in the NFL for excessive celebration," Mike Tirico said on the broadcast.

Kisner and Mickelson, who didn't win the hole until Leishman missed his birdie putt, explained the dance afterward. Kisner said they panicked.

"I'm the worst Three Amigos dancer, but Jimmy [Roberts], I can putt," Mickelson said in his post-round interview. The U.S. leads 8-2 after two sessions.