WATCH: Justin Thomas holes out from the bunker and then goes absolutely nuts

Justin Thomas won five times on Tour this year and picked up the FedEx Cup title last week, but he’s still not done producing unforgettable shots.

Like when he hit from the bunker on the 14th hole during the second day of the Presidents Cup on Friday at Liberty National.

Thomas was short-sided and 29 feet from the hole, and he barely cleared the bunker lip when blasting out of the sand. But he played it perfectly—and the ball trickled in for a birdie. He and Rickie Fowler halved the hole with Louis Oosthuizen and Branden Grace after Oosthuizen made his birdie putt. Check out the shot, and Thomas's celebration, below. Thomas and Fowler lead the four-ball match 2 up after 14.