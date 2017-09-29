WATCH: Jordan Spieth whiffs, then spins into bunker at the Presidents Cup

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Jordan Spieth has pulled off some spectacular shots over the last few years, but he wasn't able to rekindle that magic when faced with a tough situation at the Presidents Cup on Friday.

Spieth, teamed with Patrick Reed and facing Hideki Matsuyama and Adam Hadwin in a four-ball match, drove his ball in the rough and near a bunker on the par-5 9th hole that forced an awkward stance for his second shot.

Facing the unenviable lie, Spieth whiffed (or appeared to whiff, and that's exactly how on-course reporter Jim "Bones" Mackay described it on the telecast; although shot tracker had the ball advancing 19 inches). The three-time major-winner then did well to make sure he landed on his feet in the bunker.

"That was my only chance," Spieth said, after the shot. "It's actually about as bad as I could have done."

Check out the video below. Reed and Hadwin both birdied the hole.