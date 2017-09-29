Pairings, tee times and TV schedule for Saturday at the Presidents Cup

Sports Illustrated's Michael Bamberger checks out the Presidents Cup Fan Experience at the Oculus in New York.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — The Americans increased their lead in the Presidents Cup with a dominating performance on Friday at Liberty National, so the Internationals now need to make some noise on the weekend.

After winning four of five four-ball matches, and halving one, the U.S. leads 8-2 after two sessions. But eight more points are available on Saturday. Four points will be handed out during morning foursomes (alternate shot) and four more are up for grabs during afternoon four-ball (best ball).

The schedule for Saturday's matches is below.

TV schedule (ET)

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (NBC)

Saturday morning foursomes (ET)

7:02 a.m.: Patrick Reed/Jordan Spieth (USA) vs. Jason Day/Marc Leishman

7:13 a.m.: Dustin Johnson/Matt Kuchar (USA) vs. Adam Scott/Adam Hadwin

7:24 a.m.: Phil Mickelson/Kevin Kisner (USA) vs. Jhonattan Vegas/Emiliano Grillo

7:35 a.m.: Justin Thomas/Rickie Fowler (USA) vs. Louis Oosthuizen/Branden Grace

Saturday afternoon four-balls (ET)

Will be announced on Saturday morning.

Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas have teamed up to win twice already this week. Chris Condon/PGA TOUR

​