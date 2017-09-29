Time for a turnaround? Breaking down and predicting Saturday's morning matches

Team USA won four-and-a-half of the five points available on Friday at the 2017 Presidents Cup, in a dominant display at Liberty National.

The fat lady hasn't sung yet, but she's standing just off stage and ready to start crooning. To postpone her performance, the Internationals will need to mount a miracle comeback from an 8-2 deficit in what has been a woefully one-sided Presidents Cup. Here's how the tee sheet looks for Saturday's morning foursomes session, along with results we expect to see.

Jason Day/Marc Leishman vs. Patrick Reed/Jordan Spieth

A chain is only as strong as its weakest link, and Day's weakness this week has been the wildness of his driver. That alone bodes ill in alternate shot, all the more so when the opposition is the steely duo of Spieth and Reed.

U.S. 9, Internationals 2

Adam Scott/Adam Hadwin vs. Dustin Johnson/Matt Kuchar

Two Adams on the same team. That's easy to remember. But given the way the first one has been swinging, it may be hard to find their ball. The American pairing, meanwhile, combines the power of DJ with the wearying consistency of Steady Eddy. Give this one to the red, white and blue.

U.S. 10, Internationals 2

Emiliano Grillo is back in the lineup for the Internationals on Saturday morning. Scott Halleran/PGA TOUR

Jhonattan Vegas/Emiliano Grillo vs. Phil Mickelson/Kevin Kisner

On paper, this may have the makings of another tally in the win column for the U.S. But don't underestimate the gutty Grillo, or the grinding-in-out abilities of Viva Jhonny Vegas, who has been among the brightest lights on the International squad so far. Look for them to put on an impassioned performance and walk off with a W, 1 up.

U.S. 10, Internationals 3

Branden Grace/Louis Oosthuizen vs. Rickie Fowler/Justin Thomas

Grace and Oosthuizen were undefeated together in five Presidents Cup matches before running into a buzzsaw by the name of Justin Thomas, who was paired with Rickie Fowler but did most of the damage on his own. This meeting is a rematch of Friday's four-ball session, and the format is more favorable to the South Africans, whose relentless consistency gives them the ever-so-slightest edge.

U.S. 10, Internationals 4