WATCH: Sam Saunders drains clutch putt to shoot 59 at Web.com Tour Championship

Arnold Palmer's grandson, Sam Saunders, has quietly spent the last three seasons competing on the PGA Tour. This past season was his most successful to date, with $678,117 in prize money, and a FedEx Cup ranking of 129, just short of the coveted top 125.

So, Saunders found himself competing in the Web.com Tour Championship this week in an attempt to secure a better position in the PGA Tour pecking order. A decent finish could mean more entries into higher-profile events and greater flexibility when it comes to establishing a schedule for the following season.

In a happy coincidence, this year's championship is being played at Atlantic Beach Country Club, which is Saunders's home club, and just around the corner from his home.

In an awesome display of golf (and perhaps a bit of member's insight), Saunders became the seventh Web.com Tour player in history to break 60, when he fired a 12-under 59. He rang up 13 birdies, four pars and a single bogey on the day. After starting his round on No. 10, birdied his final six holes and took just 20 putts.

The best part? He had to drain a clutch, mid-range putt on the final hole to do it, which you can watch below.

Right in the heart.



Sam Saunders shoots 59 in the opening round @WebTourChamp! pic.twitter.com/OPUWh3EuqX — Web.com Tour (@WebDotComTour) September 28, 2017

Saunders is currently leading the tournament by three shots.​ This past Monday, September 25, marked the first anniversary of Arnold Palmer's death. There's no doubt that somewhere above him, Arnie is smiling.