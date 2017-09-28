Pairings, tee times and TV schedule for Friday at the Presidents Cup

Thursday September 28th, 2017
2:03 | Tour & News
Time-Lapse: From Times Square to the Presidents Cup in two minutes
With the Presidents Cup being held across the river from Manhattan at Liberty National, we took the trip from Times Square to the event to show you the route.
JERSEY CITY, N.J. — After an exciting and windy opening day of the Presidents Cup, Day 1 is officially in the books, and tee times and pairings are out for Friday's five four-ball matches.
Adam Hadwin and Anirban Lahiri will make their debuts for the Internationals after sitting out on Thursday, and Kevin Chappell and Charley Hoffman will do the same for the Americans.
The schedule for Friday's matches is below.
TV schedule (ET)
11:30 a.m.—6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Tee times, pairings (ET)
11:35 a.m. Jordan Spieth/Patrick Reed (USA) vs. Hideki Matsuyama/Adam Hadwin
11:50 a.m. Rickie Fowler/Justin Thomas (USA) vs. Louis Oosthuizen/Branden Grace
12:05 a.m. Phil Mickelson/Kevin Kisner (USA) vs. Jason Day/Marc Leishman
12:20 p.m. Kevin Chappell/Charley Hoffman (USA) vs. Charl Schwartzel/Anirban Lahiri
12:35 p.m. Dustin Johnson/Brooks Koepka (USA) vs. Adam Scott/Jhonattan Vegas
11:50 a.m. Rickie Fowler/Justin Thomas (USA) vs. Louis Oosthuizen/Branden Grace
12:05 a.m. Phil Mickelson/Kevin Kisner (USA) vs. Jason Day/Marc Leishman
12:20 p.m. Kevin Chappell/Charley Hoffman (USA) vs. Charl Schwartzel/Anirban Lahiri
12:35 p.m. Dustin Johnson/Brooks Koepka (USA) vs. Adam Scott/Jhonattan Vegas
Rob Carr/Getty Images