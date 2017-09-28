Tour & News

Phil Mickelson, Charley Hoffman take epic selfies with three presidents

Jessica Marksbury
2 hours ago
Remember when Ellen DeGeneres took the selfie seen round the world at the Oscars? That was way back in 2014, and featured the smiling mugs of some of the world's most famous actors and actresses, like Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts and Kevin Spacey.

The photo was retweeted over 3.4 million times—a record. That is, until Carter Wilkerson's quest for a year's worth of free chicken nuggets from Wendy's surpassed it, with over 3.6 million retweets. Gotta love the internet. But I digress.

On Thursday at the Presidents Cup, Phil Mickelson and Charley Hoffman attempted to achieve the golf version of Ellen's Oscar selfie: a photo with former presidents Bill Clinton, Geroge W. Bush and Barack Obama, who were on hand for the opening ceremony at Liberty National.

Hats off to Hoffman, who managed to get his entire face, and the faces of all three presidents in the frame.

No caption needed @presidentscup

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for Mickelson.

Predictably, the internet's reaction to the selfies was as entertaining as you would expect. Where would we be without social media commentary?

