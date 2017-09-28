Commanders on the Tee: Bush, Clinton, Obama watch Presidents Cup opening tee shot

Thursday September 28th, 2017
Time-Lapse: From Times Square to the Presidents Cup in two minutes
With the Presidents Cup being held across the river from Manhattan at Liberty National, we took the trip from Times Square to the event to show you the route.
On Thursday at Liberty National, the biennial competition between the U.S. and International teams truly could be called the Presidents Cup.
Day 1 of the event kicked off with a ceremonial tee shot at Liberty National in New Jersey, and standing by watching the action were the last three presidents to serve: George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama.
The power trio, part of an exclusive club with only six living members, chatted with players, fans and each other in a nice display of unity and respect that is all too rare these days. You can see photos below.
Three former Presidents walk into a golf tournament... pic.twitter.com/4fFdrry0ES— GOLF.com (@golf_com) September 28, 2017
gang's all here @BarackObama @BillClinton @43georgebush pic.twitter.com/VGbL3iA9Bv— Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) September 28, 2017
Presidents at the Presidents Cup. pic.twitter.com/jdCwdc1VOM— Josh Berhow (@Josh_Berhow) September 28, 2017
The current president, Donald Trump, was not in attendance, but he is expected to attend the event's final round on Sunday.