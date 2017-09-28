Tour & News

Commanders on the Tee: Bush, Clinton, Obama watch Presidents Cup opening tee shot

Kevin Cunningham
Thursday September 28th, 2017
On Thursday at Liberty National, the biennial competition between the U.S. and International teams truly could be called the Presidents Cup.

Day 1 of the event kicked off with a ceremonial tee shot at Liberty National in New Jersey, and standing by watching the action were the last three presidents to serve: George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama.

The power trio, part of an exclusive club with only six living members, chatted with players, fans and each other in a nice display of unity and respect that is all too rare these days. You can see photos below.

The current president, Donald Trump, was not in attendance, but he is expected to attend the event's final round on Sunday.

