Report: Donald Trump is likely to attend the Presidents Cup on Sunday

A lot can be learned about President Donald Trump and the way he conducts business through his golf game. Sports Illustrated went deep to profile the president and his many golf ties.

The real Donald Trump is revealed through his golf game

According to reports from the Golf Channel, Donald Trump is expected to make an appearance at the Presidents Cup this weekend, probably on Sunday. "[Trump's] people have been out and have taken a good hard look at the property. We’re thinking he is going to come out, but he hasn't yet confirmed," Jay Monahan, PGA Tour commissioner, said on Tuesday.

Trump won't be the only presidential spectator at the Presidents Cup this year: Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will be in attendance on Thursday for the opening tee shot.

Trump caused a stir this summer when he visited Trump Bedminster, the golf club he owns in New Jersey, while it was hosting the U.S. Women's Open.

The last sitting president to attend the Presidents Cup was avid golfer Bill Clinton in 2000.