Foursomes pairings, tee times and TV schedule for the opening day of the Presidents Cup

Tour Confidential: Examining U.S. dominance at the Presidents Cup

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — After years of build up, weeks of breaking down the rosters and several days of practice rounds and press conferences, the 12th Presidents Cup finally begins Thursday at Liberty National Golf Club.

And now we finally have our opening day matchups.

Captains Steve Stricker and Nick Price announced their lineups on Wednesday for Thursday’s opening foursomes session (alternate shot).

The opening ceremony begins at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, and the first of five matches tees off at 1:05 p.m. Five fourball matches will be played Friday, four of each will be played on Saturday and 12 singles matches close the event on Sunday.

The schedule for Thursday’s opening round is below.

TV schedule (ET)

1-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Tee times, pairings (ET)

1:05 p.m. Rickie Fowler/Justin Thomas (USA) vs. Charl Schwartzel/Hideki Matsuyama

1:17 p.m. Dustin Johnson/Matt Kuchar (USA) vs. Adam Scott/Jhonattan Vegas

1:29 p.m. Jordan Spieth/Patrick Reed (USA) vs. Si Woo Kim/Emiliano Grillo

1:41 p.m. Brooks Koepka/Daniel Berger (USA) vs. Branden Grace/Louis Oosthuizen

1:53 p.m. Kevin Kisner/Phil Mickelson (USA) vs. Marc Leishman/Jason Day