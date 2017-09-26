'It wouldn't have happened without Lydia Ko:' How the LPGA landed in New Zealand

Tuesday September 26th, 2017
1:03 | Courses and Travel
GOLF unveils 2017-18 Top 100 Courses
GOLF.com released its 18th annual Top 100 Courses In the World, with several U.S. courses gracing the Top 10.
By Lydia Ko's high standards, 2017 has not been a great year. After compiling 12 wins, including two majors, since turning pro in 2014, she has been shut out this season—although she does have nine top-10s—skidding from No. 1 in the world to 8th. She also changed clubs and fired yet another caddie on the heels of having dispatched her coach, David Leadbetter, at the end of last year.
Still, Ko, who is 20, remains one of the game's biggest draws and is the primary reason why this week's McKayson New Zealand Women's Open will become the first LPGA-sanctioned tournament to be contested in her homeland.
"Lydia's our star," says tournament promoter and Christchurch native Michael Goldstein. "In the world of New Zealand sports, she's right at the top."
Getty Images
Although the New Zealand Women's Open has been a co-sanctioned event on the Ladies European Tour since 2010, the LPGA had yet to officially travel to New Zealand. But thanks to Ko, who held the No. 1 World Ranking for 85 consecutive weeks between October 2015 and June 2017, Goldstein recognized a chance to capitalize on Ko's cachet.
"I reached out to the LPGA and said, Look, we've got a superstar here. Do you think we can bring an event down to New Zealand?" Goldstein says. "They were fantastic from Day 1. New Zealand is obviously not the biggest market in the world for major professional sports, but they saw the opportunity with Lydia."
A much-needed financial boost from Korean apparel company McKayson, a partner of Ko's that became the tournament's title sponsor, sealed the deal, which extends through 2019.
"It all happened pretty quickly," Goldstein says. "It took 18 months from my vision to signing the contract."
The exposure through international broadcast rights (Golf Channel will show taped coverage of each round) and the extended LPGA platform is expected to reach at least 150 countries. The 132-player field, which includes eight major winners, will take on Windross Farm, a nouveau links-style course that opened last September.
Courtesy
Built on a formerly dead-flat potato farm in a south Auckland suburb, the layout was designed by two Kiwis: Brett Thomson with former PGA Tour player Phil Tataurangi. Their team imported massive amounts of dirt to shape the layout, which includes a number of shared fairways, thoughtful bunkering, impressive green complexes and water in play on the final four holes.
"If you look at the courses they play on the LPGA tour, they can be monotonous," Tataurangi says. "I think Windross Farm will stand out. I think some girls won't like it, but I think a lot will. It will test their ball flight more than some other courses do."
Ko, who lives in Orlando, rarely gets back to New Zealand these days, but she has seen the course on previous visits.
"I had her out to the course during construction and again earlier this year before she played in Australia," Tataurangi says. "She's incredibly polite any way, but I think genuinely she has been quite complimentary of the fact that's it's a different course. … From a New Zealand standpoint, it would be great if she could win."
Courtesy
New Zealanders love their golf. With 400 courses, the country has the second-most layouts per capita of any nation (behind only Scotland), and 12 percent of the population plays, Goldstein says. "So roughly half a million people out of 4.5 million total. It's driven by an underlying egalitarian nature of golf here. Leaving aside the handful of high-end clubs and courses, golf is really accessible."
Still, it was the opening of two high-end courses — Kauri Cliffs in 2001 and Cape Kidnappers (and No. 44 on GOLF's Top 100 Courses in the World list) in 2004, both owned by American Julian Robertson — that accelerated New Zealand's reputation as a worthy international golf destination. (Joining the fray more recently was Tara Iti, a stunning Tom Doak private design that debuted at No. 29 on GOLF's 2017 World list.)
"Before those, it was tough to cut through in the competitive golf travel market around the world," Tataurangi says. The new courses, he says, shine a light on "the wonderful golf land we do have."
Even for a country that can claim an Open Championship winner (Bob Charles, 1963), a U.S. Open winner (Michael Campbell, 2005), and a U.S. Amateur winner (Danny Lee, 2008), it's Ko who may just cast the brightest spotlight on New Zealand.
"This is a huge step for the game in our country," Goldstein says. "It wouldn't have happened without Lydia."
100. Prestwick
David Cannon/Getty Images
99. Tokyo
GARY KOBAYASHI / VISIONS IN GOLF
98. Inverness
USGA/ Fred Vuich
97. European Club
96. Cabot Links
Courtesy of Cabot Links
95. Valderrama
David Cannon/Getty Images
94. St. George's
Clive Barber
93. Oak Hill (East)
Montana Pritchard/The PGA of America via Getty Images
92. Walton Heath (Old)
David Cannon/Getty Images
91. Yas Links Abu Dhabi
Kevin Murray
90. Barnbougle (Lost Farm)
Gary Lisbon
89. Ganton
David Cannon/Getty Images
88. Machrihanish
Eric Hepworth
87. Swinley Forest
David Cannon/Getty Images
86. Ballyneal
Evan Schiller
85. Royal Porthcawl
David Cannon/Getty Images
84. Royal Liverpool
David Cannon/Getty Images
83. Winged Foot (East)
David Cannon/Getty Images
82. Waterville
David Cannon/Getty Images
81. Koninklijke Haagsche
Getty Images
80. Sunningdale (New)
David Cannon/Getty Images
79. The Golf Club
JOHN AND JEANNINE HENEBRY
78. Quaker Ridge
David Cannon/Getty Images
77. Cruden Bay
Michael Hobbs
76. Ayodhya Links
Brian Morgan
75. Somerset Hills
Larry Lambrecht
74. Baltusrol (Lower)
David Alexander/Getty Images
73. California Golf Club of San Francisco
Gary Lisbon
72. Cape Wickham
Gary Lisbon
71. Castle Stuart
70. Maidstone
69. Southern Hills
Montana Pritchard/The PGA of America via Getty Images
68. Kawana (Fuji)
Brian Morgan
67. Olympic Club (Lake)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
66. Woodhall Spa (Hotchkin)
Eric Hepworth
65. Bandon Dunes
Wood Sabold
64. Kingsbarns
David Cannon/Getty Images
63. Camargo
John and Jeannine Henebry
62. Ellerston
Courtesy of Great White Shark Enterprises
61. Royal Lytham & St. Annes
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
60. TPC Sawgrass (Stadium)
Fred Vuich for Sports Illustrated
59. Muirfield Village
Jim Mandeville/Nicklaus Designs
58. Whistling Straits (Straits)
David Cannon/Getty Images
57. Shoreacres
GARY W.KELLNER
56. Garden City Golf Club
Russell Kirk
55. Oitavos Dunes
Courtesy of Oitavos Dunes
54. Kiawah Island (Ocean)
Kiawah Island Golf Resort
53. Oakland Hills (South)
Nile Young
52. Bethpage (Black)
Jim Krajicek
51. North Berwick (West)
David Cannon/Getty Images
50. Cabot Cliffs
Evan Schiller
49. Portmarnock (Old)
Aidan Bradley
48. Casa de Campo (Teeth of the Dog)
Courtesy of Casa De Campo
47. Royal Troon (Old)
David Cannon/Getty Images
46. Trump International Golf Links
David Cannon/Getty Images
45. Morfontaine
Joe Passov
44. Cape Kidnappers
Gary Lisbon
43. New South Wales
Gary Lisbon
42. Royal St. George's
David Cannon/Getty Images
41. Nine Bridges
Brian Morgan
40. Hirono Golf Club
David Alexander/Getty Images
39. Shanqin Bay
Courtesy of Shanqin Bay
38. Barnbougle Dunes
Larry Lambrecht
37. The Country Club (Clyde/Squirrel)
Larry Lambrecht
36. Diamante (Dunes)
Brian Morgan
35. Lahinch (Old)
David Cannon/Getty Images
34. Royal Birkdale
David Cannon/Getty Images
33. Friar's Head
Evan Schiller
32. Riviera
Chris Condon/Getty Images
31. Sunningdale (Old)
David Cannon/Getty Images
30. Prairie Dunes
David Cannon/Getty Images
29. Tara Iti
Joann Dost
28. Carnoustie (Championship)
Fred Vuich for Sports illustrated
27. Winged Foot (West)
Russell Kirk
26. Pacific Dunes
David Cannon/Getty Images
25. San Francisco
Jim Johnson/Premier Aerials
24. Crystal Downs
John and Jeannine Henebry
23. Seminole
Larry Lambrecht
22. Los Angeles (North)
Larry Lambrecht
21. Chicago Golf Club
John and Jeannine Henebry
20. Kingston Heath
Gary Lisbon
19. Fishers Island
Larry Lambrecht
18. Pinehurst (No. 2)
USGA/John Mummert
17. Ballybunion (Old)
Evan Schiller
16. Trump Turnberry (Ailsa)
David Cannon/Getty Images
15. Royal Dornoch (Championship)
David Cannon/Getty Images
14. Royal Portrush (Dunluce)
David Cannon/Getty Images
13. Sand Hills
John and Jeannine Henebry
12. Merion (East)
USGA/John Mummert
11. Royal Melbourne (West)
Gary Lisbon
10. Muirfield
David Cannon/Getty Images
9. Pebble Beach
Kohjiro Kinno for Sports Illustrated
8. Oakmont
USGA/John Mummert
7. National Golf Links
Fred Vuich/Golf Magazine
6. Shinnecock Hills
Phil Sheldon/Popperfoto/Getty Images
5. Augusta National
Brian Morgan
4. Royal County Down
David Cannon/Getty Images
3. St. Andrews (Old Course)
David Cannon/Getty Images
2. Cypress Point
Mike Ehrmann for Sports Illustrated
1. Pine Valley
Brian Morgan
GOLF's 2017-18 ranking of the Top 100 Courses in the World
1 100
1 100