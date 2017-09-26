Davis Love III: 'President Trump is right; there is a time for protest'

Tiger may not be playing, but can his guidance and influence help this team as well as his public image?

Two-time U.S. Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III says there is a time to protest, but "it really isn't during the national anthem."

Love and Ian Woosnam joined Cara Robinson on Golf Channel's "Morning Drive" on Tuesday to discuss their entry into the World Golf Hall of Fame Tuesday night, this week's Presidents Cup (Love is an assistant captain) and, inevitably, the trending topic of standing for the national anthem in the wake of President Donald Trump's comments about NFL players who he says are disrespecting the country.

"I think you'll see in golf that there's a little bit more restraint," Love said. We adhere to our rulebook and to our core values and to our traditions, and I think that's why our sport is so successful. … There's a time for us to protest, and it really isn't during the national anthem. We ought to take a break during the prayer or during the national anthem to thank our country, to thank our forefathers who went before us. And then we can protest with our votes, with our letters to our congressmen or however we want.

"But I think President Trump is right," he continued. "There is a time for protest, and it probably isn't during the national anthem. Our country has fought hard for that right."

Peter Malnati became the first pro golfer to address the debate when he tweeted his thoughts on Sunday. And with player press conferences scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday at Liberty National in Jersey City, N.J., ahead of Thursday's opening day of the Presidents Cup, more pros will surely be asked to opine on the controversy.

