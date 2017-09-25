Steve Williams to caddie for LPGA major champ this week; won't be with Scott in '18

Steve Williams is starting a new chapter in his caddying career—looping on the LPGA. And another chapter, with Adam Scott, won't last much longer.

Williams will be on the bag for Danielle Kang at this week's New Zealand Women's Open. Kang explained how the two teamed up at her press conference on Monday.

"I needed a caddie, a local, because my caddie isn't able to be here," she said. "Someone said, 'Would you mind having Steve Williams on your bag?' I thought it was a joke at first. Eventually I emailed him, and that was that. I had hopes of finding a local caddie, and he's as local as it gets. I think I did pretty well there."

Williams, a New Zealand native, has never caddied in a women's event before.

"It'll be a good experience to see if I can learn something from how they do things," Williams told the New Zealand Herald. "Danielle is a good player, and once you start the tournament, you want to win, so nothing will change there."

Kang, 24, won the KPMG PGA Championship this summer for her first major title. She's ranked 21st in the world.

Steve Williams and Adam Scott teamed up to win a Masters together in 2013. Getty Images

But according to the Herald, Williams and his most recent employer, Adam Scott, won't be teaming up after 2017. Williams will caddie for the Aussie in two events in Asia next month, but Scott will return to a full-time caddie next season. Williams and Scott started working together in 2011, won the Masters in 2013 and Williams has worked part-time for Scott for the last couple of years.

"He's had a job share where he's had two caddies for the last two seasons, but he wants to return to one caddie next season," Williams said. "I'm not interested in caddying full-time anymore, I've done that enough. When you get away from golf there's still plenty of things to do."

Williams also told the newspaper that 2018 could be his final year.

"(I'm) probably interested to do another season next year, it's going to be my 40th year next year, so it's sort of a personal milestone," he said. "I'd be pretty happy to probably do next year and then sign off, that'd be it for me."