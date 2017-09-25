Paul Goydos on Trump’s protest criticism: ‘This is beneath the office of the presidency.’

As the son of a veteran, PGA Tour Champions player Paul Goydos would never take a knee during the National Anthem, but that doesn’t mean he has a problem with those who do.

"Who am I to say what Colin Kaepernick should or shouldn't do?" Goydos asked during an interview with Alan Shipnuck over the weekend. "I don't know what his struggles have been. I don't know how he's been treated because of the color of his skin. My dad is a veteran, so I will always stand to honor the national anthem. But that's my life, my experience.”

Goydos also expressed his disappointment in President Trump’s criticism of NFL players who kneel during the playing of the National Anthem.

"In my personal opinion, this is beneath the office of the presidency," Goydos said. "I can't believe he's accomplished so much in his presidency that this is the only issue left for him."

Paul Goydos doesn't agree with President Trump's criticism of NFL player protests during the National Anthem. Masterpress/Getty

Goydos just competed in the Champions Tour's Pure Insurance Championship, which pairs 82 First Tee juniors representing chapters from around the country with Champions Tour partners. Many of the juniors have diverse backgrounds, and Goydos, a former substitute teacher in Long Beach, California, can empathize.

"The bottom line is, I think we should be very careful about telling people what they're saying or what they believe in is wrong, because we haven't been down their path. You gotta walk in another person's shoes to understand what they've been through. It's diversity that makes this country great," Goydos said. "Diversity of people and diversity of ideas and beliefs. I do know the principles [my father] fought for: freedom of speech and the right to protest. It would be nice if our current President had a little more respect for these ideals."

Goydos sat down with Alan on Wednesday, before the start of the tournament, for a lively conversation, which you can listen to below: