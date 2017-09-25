Justin Thomas set lofty goals for this season, and he nearly completed every single one

SI Senior writer Alan Shipnuck sits down with 2017 PGA champion Justin Thomas to discuss life as a major winner, his relationship with Tiger and more.

Justin Thomas on how his life has changed since the PGA Championship

Justin Thomas capped a monster 2016-17 season on Sunday, adding a FedEx Cup title to his already lengthy list of achievements.

During his East Lake press conference on Sunday night, Thomas talked about the goals he accomplished this year, and he pulled out his phone to read off the actual list of goals he created at the beginning of the season (although he had to take a quick break when his grandpa called).

But maybe next year he'll make those goals loftier—because he nearly checked off every single one. In fact, he knocked off 12 of 15. The only ones he missed were an under-par average on par-3s (3.04), top 30 in scrambling (he was 54th) and top 10s in half his starts (he had only 12 top 10s in 25 starts).

In short, it was quite a year for the 24-year-old. Check out Thomas's goals and his interview (interrupted by his grandpa) below.