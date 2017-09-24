Watch: Spieth stays in contention with 94-yard eagle hole-out at Tour Championship

Our experts debate which young gun is more deserving of Player of the Year honors, Justin Thomas or Jordan Spieth.

Who will win Player of the Year: Justin Thomas or Jordan Spieth?

Jordan Spieth started the final day of the Tour Championship eight shots behind 54-hole leader Paul Casey, but Spieth is already making moves.

Playing his second shot on the 430-yard par-4 10th Sunday, Spieth holed a wedge from 94 yards for an eagle. It landed within a foot of the hole, spun back into the pin and dropped into the cup. He jumped from five to seven under in just one swing.

"Needed that," Spieth said to caddie Michael Greller as he walked toward the green.

Spieth shot a one-under 34 on the front nine. After Casey made his second straight bogey on the 5th, Spieth trailed by just three. Check out the leaderboard here and Spieth's shot below.