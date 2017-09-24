Pro on national anthem debate: 'Sport is the backdrop for some of the best in humanity'

President Donald Trump made headlines this weekend when he said any NFL player who doesn't stand for the national anthem should be fired, and it further fueled the freedom-of-speech debate in the sports world.

Many NFL owners, coaches and players responded on social media, and dozens more professional athletes, not just football players, chimed in as well.

On Sunday, PGA Tour player Peter Malnati became one of the first professional golfers to address the debate.

In a lengthy seven-paragraph note he tweeted, Malnati said, among other things, "Sport is the backdrop for some of the best in humanity."

"As for me," he continued, "I stand for freedom. I stand for 'justice, for all.' I stand for equality, for empathy, and for compassion."

The 30-year-old Malnati had one top 25 in 29 PGA Tour starts in 2016-17 and brought home $358,541 in winnings. You can read Malnati’s entire note below.