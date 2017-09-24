Justin Thomas won a ridiculous amount of money on Sunday

Our experts debate which young gun is more deserving of Player of the Year honors, Justin Thomas or Jordan Spieth.

Who will win Player of the Year: Justin Thomas or Jordan Spieth?

Justin Thomas shot a final-round 66 on Sunday at East Lake, and although he didn't win the Tour Championship, he still claimed the lucrative FedEx Cup title.

But exactly how much money did Thomas win on Sunday? Well, $10.945 million, to be exact.

The winner's purse for the Tour Championship alone is $1.575 million, which went to rookie Xander Schauffele, who beat Thomas by one. But Thomas still received $945,000 for second place. He also accumulated enough points in the FedEx Cup standings (with some help of other players' finishes) to also grab the $10 million playoff bonus.

For context, Arnold Palmer won 3.6 million in his entire 52-year career on the PGA and Champions tours.

Drinks are on JT.