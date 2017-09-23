Tour Championship round 4 tee times: Casey, Kisner in final group

Saturday September 23rd, 2017
1:22 | Instruction
How to play East Lake's difficult par-3 9th hole
One of the toughest par-3s on the Tour schedule awaits players this week in Atlanta. Here's how to play it.
Tune in tomorrow to watch the final round of the Tour Championship. Paul Casey and Kevin Kisner tee off in the final group at 1:50 p.m. ET.
What: Tour Championship
Where: East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Ga.
When: Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 21-24
Defending champion: Rory McIlroy (12-under 268, won in playoff)
Purse: $8.75 million ($1.575 million first place)
TV schedule (ET)
Friday: 1-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Saturday: 12:30-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC)
Sunday: 12-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); 1:30-6 p.m. (NBC)
Watch the Tour Championship live on fuboTV. Start your seven-day free trial by clicking here.
Round 4 tee times (ET)
11:30 a.m. – Charley Hoffman, Kevin Chappell
11:40 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler
11:50 a.m. – Brian Harman, Jhonattan Vegas
12:00 p.m. - Patrick Cantlay, Adam Hadwin
12:10 p.m. – Jason Dufner, Marc Leishman
12:20 p.m. – Pat Perez, Daniel Berger
12:30 p.m. – Kyle Stanley, Sergio Garcia
12:40 p.m. – Matt Kuchar, Tony Finau
12:50 p.m. – Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth
1:00 p.m. – Gary Woodland, Webb Simpson
1:10 p.m. – Justin Rose, Russell Henley
1:20 p.m. – Jon Rahm, Jason Day
1:30 p.m. – Patrick Reed, Justin Thomas
1:40 p.m. – Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele
1:50 p.m. – Kevin Kisner, Paul Casey
Getty Images