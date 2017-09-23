Tour Championship round 4 tee times: Casey, Kisner in final group

One of the toughest par-3s on the Tour schedule awaits players this week in Atlanta. Here's how to play it.

Tune in tomorrow to watch the final round of the Tour Championship. Paul Casey and Kevin Kisner tee off in the final group at 1:50 p.m. ET.

What: Tour Championship

Where: East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Ga.

When: Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 21-24

Defending champion: Rory McIlroy (12-under 268, won in playoff)

Purse: $8.75 million ($1.575 million first place)

TV schedule (ET)

Friday: 1-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 12:30-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday: 12-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); 1:30-6 p.m. (NBC)

Watch the Tour Championship live on fuboTV. Start your seven-day free trial by clicking here.

Round 4 tee times (ET)

11:30 a.m. – Charley Hoffman, Kevin Chappell

11:40 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler

11:50 a.m. – Brian Harman, Jhonattan Vegas

12:00 p.m. - Patrick Cantlay, Adam Hadwin

12:10 p.m. – Jason Dufner, Marc Leishman

12:20 p.m. – Pat Perez, Daniel Berger

12:30 p.m. – Kyle Stanley, Sergio Garcia

12:40 p.m. – Matt Kuchar, Tony Finau

12:50 p.m. – Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth

1:00 p.m. – Gary Woodland, Webb Simpson

1:10 p.m. – Justin Rose, Russell Henley

1:20 p.m. – Jon Rahm, Jason Day

1:30 p.m. – Patrick Reed, Justin Thomas

1:40 p.m. – Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele

1:50 p.m. – Kevin Kisner, Paul Casey