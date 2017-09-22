Tiger Woods progressing, unsure 'what kind of swing' he'll use

GOLF's Ryan Asselta sits down with U.S. Presidents Cup captain Steve Stricker and asks him what he's looking for from Tiger Woods as an assistant captain at Liberty National.

Tiger Woods’s health is progressing.

In a 1,500-word update on all things Tiger (and more), the 41-year-old golfer said he has started to hit 60-yard shots, and that he's chipping and putting every day and is working out six times a week. Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler, who live nearby, have joined Woods for putting contests and short-game practice.

As for Woods’s full-game playing prospects, the jury is still out, and Woods isn’t locking in on any future plans. In fact, Woods said he’s unsure what "kind of swing" he’s going to use. Six-month X-rays from his April surgery are on the horizon, but Woods said he is sleeping better because he does not have "any nerve pain going down" his leg.

The last time we saw Woods playing competitive golf was at the Dubai Desert Classic in early February, where he shot 77 in the first round and withdrew a day later with back spasms.

Below are a few more updates from Woods:

Being a captain is more complex than being a player

Woods learned a great deal at the Ryder Cup last year, mainly about the organization of the team and the many people that surround it, like caddies, wives, girlfriends, etc.

He’s looking forward to Fred Ridley as Augusta National chairman

After congratulating Billy Payne, Woods wrote how he’s expecting the incoming chairman to “be more instrumental” to the way Augusta National plays going forward.

He’s still stoked about the Raiders

Woods loves his Oakland Raiders, who have begun the season 2-0, and thinks all they have to do to compete for an NFL title is to stay healthy.