Lexi Thompson stepping away from social media after grandmother's passing

Friday September 22nd, 2017
Instagram.com/Lexi
Lexi Thompson is stepping away from social media for the time being after the recent passing of her grandmother.
The 22-year-old pro noted how difficult the year has been for her emotionally and that for now she needs to focus on her family "and nothing else."
It was a heartfelt message from the no. 3 player in the world, whose season has included multiple wins and five second place finishes. As she alluded to, one of the most public and difficult moments in her career came earlier this year at the ANA Inspiration when a ruling docked her four strokes and took her out of the lead on Sunday afternoon.
I will miss your goodluck/LOL (lots of love) texts before or after my rounds , doing your nails, or just sitting outside on the patio in the fresh air with you. The lord has taken you to a better place with hopefully the most beautiful garden because I know that's what you loved. How I saw you yesterday will not be how I remember you I will always remember your beautiful spirit, your laugh and smile . I know you'll always be watching over us with your true love ❤ R.I.P Nana Everybody I'm very sorry but this has been a very hard year emotionally for me and I'm going to step away from social media for a bit. I appreciate all the support from all of you, if anything my management team will upload stuff. But for me it's time to focus on my family and nothing else. Thank you
