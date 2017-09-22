Lexi Thompson stepping away from social media after grandmother's passing

It has been an emotionally difficult year for Thompson, who is stepping away from social media for the time being.

Lexi Thompson is stepping away from social media for the time being after the recent passing of her grandmother.

The 22-year-old pro noted how difficult the year has been for her emotionally and that for now she needs to focus on her family "and nothing else."

It was a heartfelt message from the no. 3 player in the world, whose season has included multiple wins and five second place finishes. As she alluded to, one of the most public and difficult moments in her career came earlier this year at the ANA Inspiration when a ruling docked her four strokes and took her out of the lead on Sunday afternoon.

