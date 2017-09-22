Commish suggests we won't be seeing bare legs on PGA Tour anytime soon

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan seemed to shut down the idea of allowing players to wear shorts at tournaments in the future in an interview with the Golf Channel.

Monahan said that only one player has asked him about bringing shorts to the Tour. “Having worked in other sports, when you get on the tee on Wednesday and you see a player playing in their uniform, the same way they are going to look over the next four days," he said "Treating that event professionally, there’s a lot of value to that. You have to protect that."

Both the European Tour and the PGA Championship have begun allowing players to wear shorts in certain situations, but based on Monahan's remarks the PGA Tour is unlikely to follow.

In January 2016 Jordan Spieth came out in favor of a new dress code for bare shins for the PGA Tour. He was speaking ahead of his debut on the European Tour. "It will be something that I would love to see on the PGA Tour as well," he said. "I’ve not heard one person complain about it."

Spieth was an enthusiastic adopter at the 2017 PGA Championship, where shorts were permitted for practice rounds at Quail Hollow.

When we reported on the PGA Championship's practice round pivot to shorts, we asked Gary Player for his opinion on the trend. The Black Knight was staunchly in favor. "Relaxing some of these types of rules is good for the game...if you've got nice legs," he joked.