TEE TIMES: Spieth, Thomas paired again for second round of Tour Championship

Kyle Stanley opened with a 64 to grab the lead of the Tour Championship, but Jordan Spieth and others are right in the mix at East Lake.

Kyle Stanley put himself in prime position after the first round of the Tour Championship, but he's got 54 holes left to go.

Stanley, now in the final pairing, begins his second round alongside Webb Simpson at 2:10 p.m. Friday. Simpson shot 66 and is tied for second with Daniel Berger, Paul Casey and Brooks Koepka.

Friday's first pairing of Kevin Chappell and Hideki Matsuyama tees off at 11:50 a.m. Complete tee times are below.

What: Tour Championship

Where: East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Ga.

When: Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 21-24

Defending champion: Rory McIlroy (12-under 268, won in playoff)

Purse: $8.75 million ($1.575 million first place)

TV schedule (ET)

Friday: 1-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 12:30-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday: 12-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); 1:30-6 p.m. (NBC)

Round 2 tee times (ET)

11:50 a.m. - Hideki Matsuyama, Kevin Chappell

12 p.m. - Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay

12:10 p.m. - Sergio Garcia, Charley Hoffman

12:20 p.m. - Brian Harman, Jhonattan Vegas

12:30 p.m. - Adam Hadwin, Marc Leishman

12:40 p.m. - Jason Day, Matt Kuchar

12:50 p.m. - Xander Schauffele, Patrick Reed

1 p.m. - Justin Rose, Dustin Johnson

1:10 p.m. - Kevin Kisner, Pat Perez

1:20 p.m. - Jason Dufner, Tony Finau

1:30 p.m. - Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas

1:40 p.m. - Gary Woodland, Jon Rahm

1:50 p.m. - Paul Casey, Russell Henley

2 p.m. - Daniel Berger, Brooks Koepka

2:10 p.m. - Kyle Stanley, Webb Simpson