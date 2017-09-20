PXG, six top NCAA DI men's and women's golf programs agree to equipment deals

The founder of Parson's Xtreme Golf talks about his other business successes, who inspires him, and how the Marine Corps helped shape his life.

High-end club manufacturer PXG is making a splash in the college ranks, penning equipment and fitting deals with top NCAA Division I teams as part of its new University Program. Six schools have inked partnerships with the Scottsdale-based company thus far, including Vanderbilt, Duke, Cal, University of Oklahoma, University of Oregon, and Southern Methodist University.

Each university will receive up to 10 custom-fit sets of PXG gear for its men's and women's teams as part of the arrangement. In a press release, PXG's founder Bob Parsons touted the company's commitment to delivering equal support to golfers within the University Program.

"It is beyond me that the men's and women's golf teams are frequently afforded different levels of support. At PXG, we make golf clubs for golfers. Period," said Parsons. "The schools we choose to partner with will receive equal sponsorship for both the men's and women's teams."