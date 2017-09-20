FedEx Cup scenarios: How your favorite player can win the $10 million bonus

Our experts debate which young gun is more deserving of Player of the Year honors, Justin Thomas or Jordan Spieth.

Thirty golfers are bringing home some major cash this weekend, although some have a better opportunity to cash in the big prize of $10 million than others.

The FedEx Cup hands out a total of $35 million in bonuses, and everyone in the top five will get at least $1 million (not including the money they get for their finish in the Tour Championship, which boasts a $8.75 million purse).

But how can each player win the $10 million? It's much easier for some than others, and for many it includes quite a bit of math. The whizzes at the PGA Tour crunched the numbers, and here's a handful of notables. To see scenarios for every player, click here.

Rickie Fowler needs to win and then get some help to hoist the FedEx Cup. Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR

Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas/Dustin Johnson/Marc Leishman/Jon Rahm

What they have to do: Win! That's it. (They still have a chance if they don't win at East Lake, but it depends on where others finish.)

Rickie Fowler

What he has to do: Win and have Spieth finish T-2 or worse. Fowler can also finish second at the Tour Championship and still have a chance.

Hideki Matsuyama

What he has to do: Win and have Spieth finish in a three-way tie for second or worse and have Thomas finish T-2 or worse.

Brooks Koepka

What he has to do: Win plus have Spieth finish in a three-way tie for third or worse, Thomas third or worse, Johnson T-2 or worse and Leishman second or worse.

Matt Kuchar

What he has to do: Kuchar needs to win at East Lake and then have Spieth finish in a three-way tie for sixth or worse, Thomas T-4 or worse, Johnson T-3 or worse, Leishman in a three-way tie for second or worse and Rahm T-2 or worse.

Jason Day

What he has to do: Win, plus have Spieth finish ninth or worse, Thomas T-4 or worse, Johnson T-3 or worse, Leishman in a three-way tie for second or worse and Rahm T-2 or worse.

Patrick Reed

What he has to do: Win, plus have Spieth finish 15th or worse, Thomas T-5 or worse, Johnson in a three-way tie for third or worse, Leishman T-3 or worse, Rahm in a three-way tie for second or worse and Fowler T-2 or worse.

Sergio Garcia

What he has to do: The Masters champ needs to win and then have Spieth finish T-19 or worse, Thomas in a three-way tie for fifth or worse, Johnson fourth or worse, Leishman T-3 or worse, Rahm in a three-way tie for second or worse and Fowler T-2 or worse.

Jason Dufner

What he has to do: It's a lonnnnng shot for Dufner, the last man in the event. He needs to win at East Lake and then have Spieth finish 29th or worse, Thomas in a three-way tie for sixth or worse, Johnson T-4 or worse, Leishman T3 or worse, Rahm in a three-way tie for second or worse and Fowler T2 or worse. So, yes, we're saying there's a chance, Duf!