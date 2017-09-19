TEE TIMES: Spieth, Thomas in final pairing for Round 1 at East Lake

Sean Zak, Alan Bastable and Farrell Evans discuss Marc Leishman's BMW Championship win and debate whether he qualifies as underrated.

It all comes down to East Lake.

Thirty players head to Atlanta for this week's Tour Championship and the finale of the 2016-17 season. Five players — Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Marc Leishman and Jon Rahm — are guaranteed to win the FedEx Cup and the $10 million bonus if they win the event. Every player in the 30-man field has a chance to win the FedEx Cup, yet the scenarios to win become more of a long shot the farther you trickle down the list.

Rory McIlroy won the Tour Championship in a playoff last year over Kevin Chappell and Ryan Moore. That also vaulted McIlroy to the FedEx Cup title and the $10 million bonus. McIlroy, however, didn't qualify for this year's Tour Championship, which means the FedEx Cup will have to wait at least another year for its first-ever back-to-back winner.

The schedule and tee times for the week are below.

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are two of the favorites this week at East Lake. Patrick Gorski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

What: Tour Championship

Where: East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Ga.

When: Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 21-24

Defending champion: Rory McIlroy (12-under 268, won in playoff)

Purse: $8.75 million ($1.575 million first place)

TV schedule (ET)

Thursday: 1-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday: 1-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 12:30-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday: 12-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); 1:30-6 p.m. (NBC)

Round 1 tee times (ET)

11:40 a.m. - Patrick Cantlay, Jason Dufner

11:50 a.m. - Russell Henley, Gary Woodland

12 p.m. - Sergio Garcia, Xander Schauffele

12:10 p.m. - Patrick Reed, Tony Finau

12:20 p.m. - Adam Hadwin, Kyle Stanley

12:30 p.m. - Kevin Chappell, Brian Harman

12:40 p.m. - Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Kisner

12:50 p.m. - Jason Day, Webb Simpson

1 p.m. - Charley Hoffman, Daniel Berger

1:10 p.m. - Pat Perez, Matt Kuchar

1:20 p.m. - Brooks Koepka, Paul Casey

1:30 p.m. - Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Rose

1:40 p.m. - Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler

1:50 p.m. - Dustin Johnson, Marc Leishman

2 p.m. - Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas