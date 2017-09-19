FedEx Cup bonuses: The major paydays for 150 players

Tuesday September 19th, 2017
Top 5 highest earners in golf
One thing is for sure, the FedEx Cup hands out a ton of cash: $35 million, to be exact.
While the winner of the FedEx Cup receives the big payday of $10 million, all 30 players in the field for the Tour Championship at East Lake get significant bonus money. (Even the players who didn't qualify for East Lake cash nice checks. For example, 50th in the FedEx Cup standings receives $125,000, and places 126th through 150th receive $32,000 each.)
So while winning the Tour Championship doesn't guarantee a FedEx Cup title for every player, but players can still pick up some serious cash.
Here is the payout for the top-30 finishers in the FedEx Cup.
1st — $10 million
2nd — $3 million
3rd — $2 million
4th — $1.5 million
5th — $1 million
6th — $800,000
7th — $700,000
8th — $600,000
9th — $550,000
10th — $500,000
11th — $300,000
12th — $290,000
13th — $280,000
14th — $270,000
15th — $250,000
16th — $245,000
17th — $240,000
18th — $235,000
19th — $230,000
20th — $225,000
21st — $220,000
22nd — $215,000
23rd — $210,000
24th — $205,000
25th — $200,000
26th — $195,000
27th — $190,000
28th — $185,000
29th — $180,000
30th — $175,000
Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire/Corbis via Getty Images