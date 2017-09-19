FedEx Cup bonuses: The major paydays for 150 players

One thing is for sure, the FedEx Cup hands out a ton of cash: $35 million, to be exact.

While the winner of the FedEx Cup receives the big payday of $10 million, all 30 players in the field for the Tour Championship at East Lake get significant bonus money. (Even the players who didn't qualify for East Lake cash nice checks. For example, 50th in the FedEx Cup standings receives $125,000, and places 126th through 150th receive $32,000 each.)

So while winning the Tour Championship doesn't guarantee a FedEx Cup title for every player, but players can still pick up some serious cash.

Here is the payout for the top-30 finishers in the FedEx Cup.

1st — $10 million

2nd — $3 million

3rd — $2 million

4th — $1.5 million

5th — $1 million

6th — $800,000

7th — $700,000

8th — $600,000

9th — $550,000

10th — $500,000

11th — $300,000

12th — $290,000

13th — $280,000

14th — $270,000

15th — $250,000

16th — $245,000

17th — $240,000

18th — $235,000

19th — $230,000

20th — $225,000

21st — $220,000

22nd — $215,000

23rd — $210,000

24th — $205,000

25th — $200,000

26th — $195,000

27th — $190,000

28th — $185,000

29th — $180,000

30th — $175,000