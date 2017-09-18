Wesley Bryan took a much needed break just off the 18th green Sunday afternoon at the BMW Championship.

Everyone has a story of playing an incredibly fast round, racing to finish nine or 18 holes under the gun. With all due respect to your best story, I like Wesley Bryan’s story better.

The 27-year-old pro teed off alone Sunday at the BMW Championship and started racing his way around Conway Farms. He began his round with six straight pars, and also and began racing up to the green after hitting approach shots, as you can see here.

.@wesleybryangolf is determined to break records.



He finished his front nine in 42 minutes with all pars.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/OYlDiTDt48 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 17, 2017

That torrid pace just wasn’t fast enough, apparently. Bryan kept the throttle down, finishing the front nine in just 42 minutes. He’d make one bogey, on the 10th hole, but added birdies on 12 and 13, literally grabbing his ball seconds after his putts fell into the cup.

Then, at the 18th hole, he putted from 68 feet and began following it instantly. He’d quickly tap in from three feet for a 2-under round of 69, which lasted just 89 minutes. Here are some highlights of his hustle. As you can see below that, Bryan was pleased with his performance.

Blink and you might miss it.@wesleybryangolf's final round at the @BMWchamps was crazy fast. pic.twitter.com/SqUBqChL8B — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 17, 2017