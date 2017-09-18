Tiger Woods's D.C. event still lacks title sponsor weeks before 2018 season begins

GOLF.com's Jeff Ritter and Farrell Evans discuss Tiger's toxicology report and whether or not they think he will try to make a comeback on the course in 2018.

Sponsorships are vital to funding various operations at PGA Tour events, so when an event doesn't have a sponsor locked in, it's time to worry for its place on the schedule. Enter Tiger Woods's June event, which has been sponsored by Quicken Loans for the last four years.

As for next year, according to CSN Mid-Atlantic reporter JP Finlay, the event is currently sans title sponsor. Finlay reports that the tournament, typically played in the Washington D.C. area, will also not be held at Congressional Country Club in 2018 and 2020, as previously planned. Woods's event was originally sponsored by AT&T for the seven years prior to Quicken Loans taking over title sponsorship in 2014.

According to Golfchannel.com, the president of Congressional, Richard Sullivan Jr., broke the news to members in a letter, writing, "The Tiger Woods Foundation currently has no title sponsor for their PGA Tour golf tournament. Because of that circumstance, the PGA Tour has exercised its right to terminate our facilities agreement with them for 2018 and 2020, while they seek a title sponsor for The National."

Woods's agent Mark Steinberg​ told the Washington Post that they were actively looking for a new title sponsor and have no intention on stopping the event altogether. "The event, at this point, is not going away. I want to be clear about that," Steinberg told the Post. "We are looking for a title sponsor in the D.C. area. Where that event would be played is still up in the air. We don't know the answer to that. We have to work on the economics and finances. But we're actively looking, and we have a number of good leads and sponsors and are talking to them daily."

Tiger Woods's event has been sponsored by AT&T National and Quicken Loans over the past decade, but sponsorship for 2018 is in question. Getty Images // G Fiume

Firstly, it's important to note that Woods himself—still one of the biggest draws in the game—has not played in the event since 2015. Secondly, the event is almost always played between the U.S. Open and the British Open in late June, a tricky place in the schedule as more and more Americans venture over to European tour events like the Irish Open and Scottish Open.