Donald Trump retweets fake GIF of him hitting Hillary Clinton in back with golf ball

A lot can be learned about President Donald Trump and the way he conducts business through his golf game. Sports Illustrated went deep to profile the president and his many golf ties.

President Donald Trump has played a lot of golf since he moved into the White House in January of this year, but it's a fake GIF of him golfing that is causing an uproar on the Internet.

On Sunday morning, Trump retweeted a GIF that shows him first hitting a tee shot surrounded by onlookers at one of his golf clubs. The GIF then cuts to a clip of Hillary Clinton ascending the stairs of an airplane before a fake golf ball hits her in the back causing her to fall forward.

CNN.com reports that the Twitter account that originally posted the GIF, @Fuctupmind, "frequently posts pro-Trump messages and memes, but has also used the platform to disparage transgender individuals and Jews."

The tweet inspired considerable blowback, with critics deeming this yet another example of conduct unbecoming of the office of the President of the United States. The former director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics Walter Shaub called the retweet "a video vignette that imagines [Trump] assaulting his political rival."