WATCH: Rickie bombs opening tee shot, pours in eagle at BMW

Saturday September 16th, 2017
What a way to begin Moving Day!
Rickie Fowler got started in style on Saturday, overpowering the 360-yard par-4 first hole. He smashed his tee shot over the dogleg right, where it scampered up near the front fringe.
From there, his putter did the rest.:
1 hole— Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) September 16, 2017
1 putt
1 back @RickieFowler starts his day with a monster drive and eagle. pic.twitter.com/o78zgly2AI
The eagle put Fowler just a shot out of the lead.