WATCH: Rickie bombs opening tee shot, pours in eagle at BMW

Rickie is officially making moves at the BMW.

What a way to begin Moving Day!

Rickie Fowler got started in style on Saturday, overpowering the 360-yard par-4 first hole. He smashed his tee shot over the dogleg right, where it scampered up near the front fringe.

From there, his putter did the rest.:

1 hole

1 putt

1 back @RickieFowler starts his day with a monster drive and eagle. pic.twitter.com/o78zgly2AI — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) September 16, 2017

The eagle put Fowler just a shot out of the lead.