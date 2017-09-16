Tour & News

WATCH: Rickie bombs opening tee shot, pours in eagle at BMW

Saturday September 16th, 2017
Rickie is officially making moves at the BMW.
What a way to begin Moving Day!

Rickie Fowler got started in style on Saturday, overpowering the 360-yard par-4 first hole. He smashed his tee shot over the dogleg right, where it scampered up near the front fringe.

From there, his putter did the rest.:

The eagle put Fowler just a shot out of the lead.

