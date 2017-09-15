What is the Presidents Cup?

Friday September 15th, 2017
1:56 | Tour & News
Why hasn't the Presidents Cup been more competitive?
Sean Zak, Dylan Dethier and Ryan Asselta discuss why they believe the Presidents Cup hasn't been more competitive, with the U.S. team winning 9 of 11.
The Presidents Cup is a biennial series of golf matches contested between a United States Team and an International Team, which represents the rest of the world minus Europe. It is the lesser-known counterpart to the Ryder Cup, which pits the U.S. team against a European team.
In the Presidents Cup, the U.S. team holds a heavy 9-1-1 advantage over the Internationals, having lost control of the Cup just once, in 1998.
Each team is comprised of twelve players, a captain, and several assistant captains, selected from a points list and discretionary captains’ picks. The first three days of the Cup feature a series of two-on-two matches, while Sunday’s finale consists of twelve singles matches.
The Presidents Cup has no prize purse; instead, proceeds are given to charities chosen by the players and captains.
The 2017 Presidents Cup will be held September 28-October 1 at Liberty National in Jersey City, just outside of New York. Steve Stricker and Nick Price are the team captains.