What is the Presidents Cup?

The Presidents Cup is a biennial series of golf matches contested between a United States Team and an International Team, which represents the rest of the world minus Europe. It is the lesser-known counterpart to the Ryder Cup, which pits the U.S. team against a European team.

In the Presidents Cup, the U.S. team holds a heavy 9-1-1 advantage over the Internationals, having lost control of the Cup just once, in 1998.

Each team is comprised of twelve players, a captain, and several assistant captains, selected from a points list and discretionary captains’ picks. The first three days of the Cup feature a series of two-on-two matches, while Sunday’s finale consists of twelve singles matches.

The Presidents Cup has no prize purse; instead, proceeds are given to charities chosen by the players and captains.

The 2017 Presidents Cup will be held September 28-October 1 at Liberty National in Jersey City, just outside of New York. Steve Stricker and Nick Price are the team captains.