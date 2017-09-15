WATCH: Jason Day aces 17 to win new BMW sports car

2 hours ago
Jason Day is having a great tournament so far at the BMW Championship (even with a new caddie), and it just got a lot better.
The former World No. 1 was two shots back to start the day, but by the time he reached the par-3 17th hole, he was four under on the day and had charged into the lead. Not wanting to rest on his laurels, Day decided to build a cushion for himself by making a hole-in-one on the 188-yard par-3. You can watch Day's shot below.
For his efforts, Day will be awarded a brand-new BMW M760i sedan courtesy of the title sponsor. Furthermore, BMW will donate $100,000 to the Western Golf Association and Evans Scholars Foundation.
But it gets even better. Because Day has a sponsorship with Lexus, he'll donate the BMW back to the Evans Scholars, too. And to cap things off, he'll be in the mix heading to the weekend.