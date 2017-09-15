WATCH: Jason Day aces 17 to win new BMW sports car

GOLF's Ryan Asselta and Sean Zak discuss this week's BMW Championship and make their picks for who will come away with the trophy.

Jason Day is having a great tournament so far at the BMW Championship (even with a new caddie), and it just got a lot better.

The former World No. 1 was two shots back to start the day, but by the time he reached the par-3 17th hole, he was four under on the day and had charged into the lead. Not wanting to rest on his laurels, Day decided to build a cushion for himself by making a hole-in-one on the 188-yard par-3. You can watch Day's shot below.

For his efforts, Day will be awarded a brand-new BMW M760i sedan courtesy of the title sponsor. Furthermore, BMW will donate $100,000 to the Western Golf Association and Evans Scholars Foundation.

!! ACE ALERT !!: 2015



2015 #BMWCHAMPS winner @JDayGolf made a hole-in-one on No. 17 resulting in a $100,000 donation from BMW to @WGAESF. pic.twitter.com/sQn8ziMvey — BMW Championship (@BMWchamps) September 15, 2017

But it gets even better. Because Day has a sponsorship with Lexus, he'll donate the BMW back to the Evans Scholars, too. And to cap things off, he'll be in the mix heading to the weekend.