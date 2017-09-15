North Korean missile launch causes tournament in Japan to suspend play

Golfers at the ANA Open in Sapporo, Japan, were told that play was being suspended because of North Korea's recent missile launch. Australian golfer Matthew Griffin brought attention to the unique situation with a tweet: "Well this is a first," he wrote.

According to ESPN, players were told via text message not to come to the course during round two due to the tense situation. The missile crossed over the Japanese island of Hokkaido, in an act that that CNN called "a major show of defiance to the international community."

Play was delayed and players were told to go inside until the threat cleared, but play ultimately resumed after less than an hour.

The ANA Open is held at Sapporo Golf Club's Wattso course and is an event on the Japan Golf Tour.