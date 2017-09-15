The Cleveland Indians walk-off win Thursday night—their 22nd in a row—set a new American League record for consecutive wins and has everyone feeling a little streaky. Here are some of golf's most impressive stretches:

6—Most consecutive balls hit in the water.

This may come as no surprise, but John Daly holds this (relatively unofficial) record with six. In the final round at the 1998 Bay Hill Invitational, Daly hit his tee shot on the par-5 6th hole into the water on the left. He took a drop some 30 yards up and proceeded to hit 3-wood into the same body of water five more times. "Every shot, I aimed farther and farther right," Daly said afterwards. "The more I aimed right, the more I hooked the ball left." Daly walked off the record-setting hole after 18 strokes, sending him from 11-under to 2-over for the tournament. He birdied the next hole.

John Daly had his own way of leaving his mark on the record books. Getty Images

7—Most consecutive birdies to win a tournament

Kevin Streelman finished the 2014 Travelers Championship with 10 one-putts in a row, including birdies on the final seven holes, to win the event by a single shot. Still, it's hard to say if this is really more impressive than Mike Souchak, who made six birds in a row to close the 1956 St. Paul Open.

11—Most sudden death playoff holes

Once your sudden death playoff is entering its back nine, you're in some kind of match. In the 1949 Motor City Open, Cary Middlecoff and Lloyd Mangrum finished the 72-hole event at 11-under 273, and proceeded to tie each other on 11 straight holes. There was nothing sudden about this playoff—nor any death, either: due to darkness, the men agreed to be co-winners of the event.

There will never be another player with streaks like Lord Byron. Getty Images

11—Most wins in a row

In 1945, Byron Nelson won 11 consecutive tournaments through a stretch from March to August. It hardly even needs to be said: this one's not getting broken.

17—Most consecutive years with a win

Two golfers won at least one PGA Tour event 17 years in succession: Arnold Palmer, from 1955 to 1971, and Jack Nicklaus, from 1962-78. Given the overlap in those streaks, it's a wonder that anyone else won in the '60s.

23—Most consecutive cuts made at the Masters

Fred Couples, the 1992 champ, made the cut for 23 straight years, tying the record set by Gary Player. And even though his streak ended in 2008, Couples made the cut every year from 2010-2014, too. You can still count on some Freddie fireworks at Augusta: at this year's event, the 57-year-old finished tied for 18th.

Twenty-nine consecutive rounds under par--not bad for a 17-year-old. Getty Images

29—Most consecutive under-par rounds

When Lydia Ko fired a first-round 71 at the 2015 ANA Inspiration, the 17-year-old tied Annika Sorenstam's mark from 2004 with 29 straight sub-par rounds. She shot a 1-over 73 in the second round to end her streak. Tim Petrovic holds the PGA Tour record with 26 rounds.

65—Most consecutive top-10 finishes

Yeah, that's right. Byron Nelson finished in the top 10 in 65 straight PGA Tour events, starting with the 1942 Texas Open and continuing through the end of World War II, until he hit a rough week at the 1946 New Orleans Open. Lord Byron reigned supreme.

89—consecutive rounds beating the field

Lists could—and have—been written solely to regale the most impressive streaks of Tiger Woods's career. Four majors in a row...seven wins in a row...14 years ranked in the top 10...142 consecutive cuts made...281 weeks as world No. 1.

But a GOLF.com favorite is Tiger's 89 consecutive rounds where he beat the field's stroke average, as reported by Mark Broadie. "The field never has a bad day," Stewart Cink told Broadie. "There's almost always some factor that could come up and get you, even if you play well." Woods's 1999 triumph at Firestone was the first of six consecutive wins and sparked a beat-the-field streak that spanned 24 tournaments and included three major wins, 13 total wins, 21 top 10s, and $12.5 million in prize money. Second place? Mark O'Meara, with 33 consecutive rounds.