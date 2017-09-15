Tour & News

Remembering Charlie Owens, who made golf more playable for himself—and others

Michael Bamberger
Friday September 15th, 2017
Charlie Sifford and Charlie Owens were strong, athletic, proud black men with impressive mustaches and cigars underneath them. Both also played excellent golf with bad legs. They found it amusing (but only to a point) that they were sometimes confused for one another. They were both important figures in the professional game, but for totally different reasons.

From the late 1950s on, Sifford was widely known as golf’s Jackie Robinson, and Tiger Woods noted with sorrow the 2015 death of the man he called “Grandpa Charlie.” Owens, who died Sept. 7, certainly faced racial discrimination, but that wasn’t his life’s work. In acts that were rooted in golfing self-preservation, he became an important figure in the effort to make golf more playable for more people, including those who struggled with walking, as he did, and who struggled with the yips. He had that going against him, too. Plus an eye condition.

Owens won with a long putter decades before Adam Scott did, fought to play golf out of a cart decades before Casey Martin did, played golf with sunglasses on decades before David Duval did. Owens was a man, born dirt-poor and educated by the U.S. Army, who thought for himself. 

Charlie Owens made the cut in 21 of his 46 PGA Tour starts from 1971 to 1980.

On Feb. 9, 1986, Owens, two or three inches over six feet, became the first pro to win a prominent event—the Treasure Coast Classic, a senior tour event—with a long putter, a 52-inch model he had made himself, held with the left hand held against his chest with the right hand swinging freely. Golf took notice. (Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, Billy Casper and Chi Chi Rodriquez were all playing the senior tour on a regular basis then.) Owens was not the inventor of the long putter, but in his mind he was. He came up with the idea for the putter, and built his own, without knowing what his inventive forebears had done.

"I thought I could come up with something that looked good and was the right weight, so I would have only one hand to deal with, my right hand," Owens told Bill Fields of Golf Digest 10 years ago. "The heavier they got, the better they felt, but I couldn't get one heavy enough. I had control of the yips, but I had to hit it too hard on long putts. I had a friend who was a machinist and took it to him with a blueprint of the way I wanted it to look. He cut the shape I wanted, which was almost like a flying saucer with a square face. That thing was so ugly."

But nobody every said a putter had to be beautiful. (Have you watched any golf on Tour this year?) Long putters have been very effective for some players, including Adam Scott, who won the 2013 Masters with one. In the early years of the long putter, the USGA was not worried about it. It seemed like a novelty that would never catch on. In 1989, the USGA said that long putters were “not detrimental to the game. In fact, they may enable some people to play who may not otherwise be able to do so." 

But by 2012, that viewed had changed. Guan Tianlang, a 14-year-old Chinese golfer, won the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship with a long putter, its butt end lodged in his stomach, the same type of putter and method used by Ernie Els, who was battling the yips. The USGA did not like what it saw. By 2016, long putters were still allowed, but you couldn’t use them as Els and Sifford did—you could no longer anchor the butt end of it against your body. Palmer was a prominent voice in support of the USGA’s position. He felt golf shots should be played with the hands together, in a free-swinging motion. 

Here is a look back at some significant moments in the evolution of the long putter. 1967 The USGA announced a rule (as of Jan. 1, 1968) prohibiting golfers from straddling the ball while putting, effectively banning the new croquet-style putting in use by Sam Snead (pictured). "The game of golf was becoming bizarre," USGA Executive Director Joe Dey told SI. "It was some other game, part croquet, part shuffleboard, and part the posture of Mohammedan prayer."
1983 Charlie Owens, a former army paratrooper and a pioneer of minority golf, solved his putting yips by welding two shafts together and having a machinist cut a brass bar into a flying saucer-like shape with a squared face. Thus was born the Slim Jim Putter, weighing 3.5 pounds, the original long putter. Owens had a successful Senior Tour career with the Slim Jim, winning twice in 1986, but he never patented the invention. "That thing was so ugly," he said years later. "I didn't think it was going to be a hit."
1988 Orville Moody, a notoriously poor putter, wielded a long-shafted putter and improved so much on the greens that he led the Senior Tour's putting statistics. He went on to win the U.S. Senior Open in 1989.
1991 Rocco Mediate logged the first PGA Tour victory by a player using an anchored, long-shafted putter when he beat Curtis Strange at Doral in a playoff. "I was the anti-Christ of putting then," Mediate said last year. "Trust me, I got some interesting comments on that putter."
2000 The belly putter made a wildly successful debut as Paul Azinger, its creator, wielded a hot putter en route to a seven-shot victory in the Hawaiian Open. "I was thinking, this is just magic," Azinger recalled.
2003 Vijay Singh won four times in a single season using a belly putter.
2009 Few took notice that Argentina's Angel Cabrera won the Masters with a belly-length putter because he gripped it normally and didn't anchor the club against his stomach.
2011 Keegan Bradley captured the PGA Championship using a belly putter, the first major championship won by a player using a putter anchored to his stomach. CBS golf analyst Peter Kostis predicted during the telecast, "You're going to see a change in putting."
2011 Bill Haas won the FedEx Cup -- and $11.4 million -- with a belly putter.
2012 Webb Simpson became the second belly-putting player to win a major at the 2012 U.S. Open at Olympic Club.
2012 Ernie Els, who once famously said he'd keep "cheating like the rest of them" while anchored putting was legal, won the 2012 British Open with a belly putter. He took the claret jug after Adam Scott, who anchors his long putter to his sternum, bogeyed the last four holes. Correction: An earlier version of this gallery said that Sam Torrance used a broomstick-style long putter to help Europe win the 1985 Ryder Cup. He used a standard-length putter.
2012 On Nov. 28, the USGA and R&A announced proposed Rule 14-1b that would ban the anchored putting stroke. Belly putters and other long putters are not banned under the proposed rule, but the club cannot be fixed against the body. If approved, anchored putting would be banned starting on Jan. 1, 2016.
Owens was long done playing tournament golf by then. He walked with an obvious limp and a stiff left leg, the result of an ankle injury he suffered as a paratrooper in Fort Bragg in 1952. He had three knee operations on his right knee.

Owens played in 46 PGA Tour events between 1971 and 1980, and he made the cut in 21 of them. It was an era when there were far more African American golfers on Tour than there are now, but it was a much more difficult way to make a steady living. But walking was arduous for him and when he got on the senior tour in 1983 he could play out of a cart. That made all the difference. He won twice on the senior tour, both times in 1986. He protested against the USGA in 1987 when the governing body would not allow the use of carts at the U.S. Senior Open. He said then, “The only reason I'm really here is to see if we can get this rule against carts abolished.” Owens shot a first-round 77 at Brooklawn Country Club and withdrew.

Owens grew up in a shack on a golf course in Winter Haven, Fla., where his father worked. Describing his childhood to Tom Boswell of the Washington Post years ago, Owens said, “Golf clubs were my toys.” Owens is a member of the Florida Sports Hall of Fame and the African American Golfers Hall of Fame. Sifford wrote a landmark book called “Just Let Me Play.” Owens could have written a book called “I’ll Figure It Out.” Owens had en eye disease called iritis, which made his vision blurry. When the drops prescribed to address it became too expensive, he started using herbal tea instead, and it helped, as did the sunglasses. 

Where are all the black golfers? Nearly two decades after Tiger Woods' arrival, golf still struggles to attract minorities

Owens was an elegant dresser but his golf was far more inventive than elegant. He played his entire career cross-handed. It is a grip was once fairly common, especially among rural, self-taught golfers. Now it is nearly extinct, although Oklahoma has a cross-handed golfer on its team, Patrick Welsh.

Between the eye drops and sunglasses, the cart, the long putter and the self-taught, cross-handed game, you had in Owens a golfer the likes of whom the game will never see again. He once called the long putter he made “a vision of God.” He went to his maker at least knowing the putter itself was legal for play. Just don’t put that top hand against your chest.

But as golf says farewell to Owens, his link to Sifford's important legacy should not be lost. He once told the late golf historian Rhonda Glenn about an incident that happened to him at a senior event in the 1990s. He was driving a courtesy car and a man said to him, "Boy, who you driving this car for?" Owens' response should be remembered:

"Number one, I'm not a black boy. Number two, I am a black player playing in this golf tournament. I've been told to drive this car."    

Michael Bamberger may be reached at mbamberger0224@aol.com​.

.
