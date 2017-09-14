Where is the Presidents Cup being played?

Sean Zak, Dylan Dethier and Ryan Asselta discuss why they believe the Presidents Cup hasn't been more competitive, with the U.S. team winning 9 of 11.

The 2017 Presidents Cup is being played at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J.

Liberty National, a private club with views of the Manhattan skyline, hosted The Barclays in 2009 and 2013. This is its first Presidents Cup. The event will be played Sept. 28 to Oct. 1.

The Presidents Cup, which started it 1994, is a biennial event that takes place on non-Ryder Cup years. It consists of 12 players from the American team and 12 from the International squad. The International team consists of players from around the world excluding the U.S. and Europe.