A 54-hole major?! LPGA players sound off on decision to shorten Evian Championship

Ally McDonald already proved she could beat the best male players in high school. Now she sets her sights on the best women players in the world.

The opening round of the fifth and final women's golf major of the season, the Evian Championship, was wiped out on Thursday after rain and winds ravaged much of the first round in France.

Although no player had completed nine holes, scores from Thursday were erased. The Evian will begin fresh on Friday and be shortened to a 54-hole event so it can finish on Sunday as scheduled.

But the decision to shorten a major championship isn't sitting well with many LPGA players. Others are upset that the scores from Thursday will be erased. Jessica Korda held the co-lead at two under through eight holes. She was tied with World No. 1 So Yeon Ryu, who was two under through five.

"We're going to commit to a 54-hole finish, which some people will definitely not like and I'll be the one taking the brunt of that and that's OK," said Michael Whan, the LPGA's commissioner. "…We know that if we said 72 holes and we start again (Friday), we're probably looking at Monday and Tuesday, and that's not great for anybody."

Some players took to social media to vent (and were curious why they didn't restart after the weather cleared up), and while some didn't tweet themselves, they retweeted golf writers discussing the event.

The Evian became women's golf's fifth major in 2013. Whan's statement tweeted by the LPGA is also below.

I'm just wondering who has the final say. Those ladies at -2 deserve to keep their score. #brutal https://t.co/77p1oKGssN — Angela Stanford (@Angela_Stanford) September 14, 2017

Yeah, I'm super pumped about it. https://t.co/69VK5eCqPU — Jessica Korda (@Thejessicakorda) September 14, 2017

Super sunny and nice outside pic.twitter.com/z8OxxrkqA4 — Brittany Lincicome (@Brittany1golf) September 14, 2017