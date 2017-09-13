Many pro golfers are pledging money to the Red Cross and other organizations to help with Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts.

As Irma's destructive journey through the Caribbean and Southeastern U.S. comes to an end, it's easy to forget that just two weeks ago Houston, Texas and the surrounding region were dealing with the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.

Harvey's worst effect was catastrophic flooding in numerous towns and cities. The Wilderness at Lake Jackson Golf Club was no different. Located just south of Houston on the Gulf Coast, the club experienced massive flooding on their course. But thanks to some creative planning ahead of the storm, when the worst was over they had saved their golf carts and maintenance vehicles.

That's because they strategically placed all of their golf carts and high-tech course mower on parts of the course that are the highest about sea level. When the floodwaters came, they halted when they reached the circles of vehicles parked by the staff, which remained dry on temporary islands on the course. Thanks to Kemper Sports Twitter account, we can witness the bizarre sight ourselves.

Amazing! The Wilderness at Lake Jackson in Texas expertly planned ahead before Harvey to save their cart fleet and maintenance equipment. pic.twitter.com/5szPl6UW8N — kempersports (@KemperSports) September 12, 2017

A closer look at the photos posted by Kemper Sports. @KemperSports

But the problems at The Wilderness are not over. The course is still closed, and a tournament scheduled for September 16 has been canceled. The club's website currently hosts a message that reads in part, "Due to the effects caused by Hurricane Harvey, the Wilderness Golf Club is temporarily closed for clean-up.