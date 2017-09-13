Jason Day will have new caddie this week at BMW Championship

Diamond-encrusted putters? Gold-plated drivers? Here are the world’s most expensive golf clubs available for purchase.

Jason Day will have a new man carrying his bag this weekend at the BMW Championship.

Luke Reardon, Day’s longtime friend from Australia, will replace Colin Swatton this week, as first reported by George Savaricas of Golf Channel.

Colin Swatton (left) has caddied for Jason Day for years but will not this week in Chicago. Getty Images

Swatton has caddied for Day for years and was the first person he hugged in tears after winning the PGA Championship in 2015. He also concurrently existed as Day's swing coach as well, but it appears Reardon is getting a shot as his looper. According to Ben Everill from PGATour.com, Swatton will continue as Day’s coach.

