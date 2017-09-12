TEE TIMES: Stars battle at BMW to grab top-five spot heading into East Lake

Golf.com's Jeff Ritter joins Ryan Asselta to discuss Thomas' win at the Dell Technologies Championship, his emerging rivalry with friend Jordan Spieth and where Thomas' season ranks with some of the best in history.

After two events of the FedEx Cup Playoffs — and two big-time winners — the Tour turns to the third leg and the final chance for golfers to play their way into the top 30 and qualify for the Tour Championship.

Dustin Johnson returns as the defending champion of this week's BMW Championship at Conway Farms, and he already has one playoffs win to boot. Johnson won the Northern Trust to open the playoffs, and Justin Thomas won the second event, the Dell Technologies Championship. That duo, along with Jordan Spieth, are grouped together for the first two rounds this week and also make up the top three in the FedEx Cup standings. They'll tee off at 11:33 a.m. (ET) on Thursday and at 1:50 p.m. on Friday.

The other marquee group of Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm and Rickie Fowler (1:50 p.m. Thursday) rounds out the top six of FedEx Cup standings entering this week. The top five after the BMW control their own destiny at the Tour Championship, meaning if they win at East Lake they also win the FedEx Cup—and $10 million bonus.

Jordan Spieth leads the FedEx Cup, but Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson aren't far behind. Keyur Khamar/PGA Tour

What: BMW Championship

Where: Conway Farms Golf Club, Lake Forest, Ill.

When: Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 14-17

Defending champion: Dustin Johnson (23 under, 265)

Purse: $8.75 million ($1.575 first place)

TV schedule (ET)

Thursday: 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday: 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday: 12-2 p.m. (Golf Channel); 2-6 p.m. (NBC)

Round 1 tee times (ET)

10 a.m. - Sung Kang, Lucas Glover, Zach Johnson

10:11 a.m. - Chez Reavie, Ian Poulter, Keegan Bradley

10:22 a.m. - Charl Schwartzel, Bryson DeChambeau, Si Woo Kim

10:33 a.m. - Sergio Garcia, Charles Howell III, Phil Mickelson

10:44 a.m. - Jason Dufner, Henrik Stenson, Brendan Steele

10:55 a.m. - Patrick Reed, Russell Henley, Louis Oosthuizen

11:06 a.m. - Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Kisner, Brian Harman

11:22 a.m. - Marc Leishman, Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka

11:33 a.m. - Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson

11:44 a.m. - Luke List, Cameron Smith, Stewart Cink

11:55 a.m. - Scott Brown, Emiliano Grillo, Grayson Murray

12:06 p.m. - Ryan Moore, Bud Cauley

12:17 p.m. - Martin Laird, Ollie Schniederjans, Rory McIlroy

12:28 p.m. - Kevin Na, Patrick Cantlay, Francesco Molinari

12:39 p.m. - Wesley Bryan, Billy Horschel, Tony Finau

12:55 p.m. - Mackenzie Hughes, Xander Schauffele, Hudson Swafford

1:06 p.m. - Jason Day, Gary Woodland, Bill Haas

1:17 p.m. - Kyle Stanley, Kevin Chappell, Webb Simpson

1:28 p.m. - Adam Hadwin, Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar

1:39 p.m. - Pat Perez, Daniel Berger, Charley Hoffman

1:50 p.m. - Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler

2:01 p.m. - Jamie Lovemark, Robert Streb, Rafa Cabrera Bello

2:12 p.m. - James Hahn, Sean O’Hair, Kevin Tway

2:23 p.m. - Danny Lee, Anirban Lahiri

Round 2 tee times (ET)

10 a.m. - Martin Laird, Ollie Schniederjans, Rory McIlroy

10:11 a.m. - Kevin Na, Patrick Cantlay, Francesco Molinari

10:22 a.m. - Wesley Bryan, Billy Horschel, Tony Finau

10:33 a.m. - Mackenzie Hughes, Xander Schauffele, Hudson Swafford

10:44 a.m. - Jason Day, Gary Woodland, Bill Haas

10:55 a.m. - Kyle Stanley, Kevin Chappell, Webb Simpson

11:06 a.m. - Adam Hadwin, Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar

11:22 a.m. - Pat Perez, Daniel Berger, Charley Hoffman

11:33 a.m. - Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler

11:44 a.m. - Jamie Lovemark, Robert Streb, Rafa Cabrera Bello

11:55 a.m. - James Hahn, Sean O’Hair, Kevin Tway

12:06 p.m. - Danny Lee, Anirban Lahiri

12:17 p.m. - Sung Kang, Lucas Glover, Zach Johnson

12:28 p.m. - Chez Reavie, Ian Poulter, Keegan Bradley

12:39 p.m. - Charl Schwartzel, Bryson DeChambeau, Si Woo Kim

12:55 p.m. - Sergio Garcia, Charles Howell III, Phil Mickelson

1:06 p.m. - Jason Dufner, Henrik Stenson, Brendan Steele

1:17 p.m. - Patrick Reed, Russell Henley, Louis Oosthuizen

1:28 p.m. - Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Kisner, Brian Harman

1:39 p.m. - Marc Leishman, Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka

1:50 p.m. - Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson

2:01 p.m. - Luke List, Cameron Smith, Stewart Cink

2:12 p.m. - Scott Brown, Emiliano Grillo, Grayson Murray

2:23 p.m. - Ryan Moore, Bud Cauley