TEE TIMES: Stars battle at BMW to grab top-five spot heading into East Lake

5:46 | Tour & News
Tour Confidential: Justin Thomas wins again, friendly rivals and a look at Thomas' 2017 season
Golf.com's Jeff Ritter joins Ryan Asselta to discuss Thomas' win at the Dell Technologies Championship, his emerging rivalry with friend Jordan Spieth and where Thomas' season ranks with some of the best in history.
After two events of the FedEx Cup Playoffs — and two big-time winners — the Tour turns to the third leg and the final chance for golfers to play their way into the top 30 and qualify for the Tour Championship.
Dustin Johnson returns as the defending champion of this week's BMW Championship at Conway Farms, and he already has one playoffs win to boot. Johnson won the Northern Trust to open the playoffs, and Justin Thomas won the second event, the Dell Technologies Championship. That duo, along with Jordan Spieth, are grouped together for the first two rounds this week and also make up the top three in the FedEx Cup standings. They'll tee off at 11:33 a.m. (ET) on Thursday and at 1:50 p.m. on Friday.
The other marquee group of Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm and Rickie Fowler (1:50 p.m. Thursday) rounds out the top six of FedEx Cup standings entering this week. The top five after the BMW control their own destiny at the Tour Championship, meaning if they win at East Lake they also win the FedEx Cup—and $10 million bonus.
Keyur Khamar/PGA Tour
What: BMW Championship
Where: Conway Farms Golf Club, Lake Forest, Ill.
When: Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 14-17
Defending champion: Dustin Johnson (23 under, 265)
Purse: $8.75 million ($1.575 first place)
TV schedule (ET)
Thursday: 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Friday: 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (NBC)
Sunday: 12-2 p.m. (Golf Channel); 2-6 p.m. (NBC)
Round 1 tee times (ET)
10 a.m. - Sung Kang, Lucas Glover, Zach Johnson
10:11 a.m. - Chez Reavie, Ian Poulter, Keegan Bradley
10:22 a.m. - Charl Schwartzel, Bryson DeChambeau, Si Woo Kim
10:33 a.m. - Sergio Garcia, Charles Howell III, Phil Mickelson
10:44 a.m. - Jason Dufner, Henrik Stenson, Brendan Steele
10:55 a.m. - Patrick Reed, Russell Henley, Louis Oosthuizen
11:06 a.m. - Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Kisner, Brian Harman
11:22 a.m. - Marc Leishman, Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka
11:33 a.m. - Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson
11:44 a.m. - Luke List, Cameron Smith, Stewart Cink
11:55 a.m. - Scott Brown, Emiliano Grillo, Grayson Murray
12:06 p.m. - Ryan Moore, Bud Cauley
12:17 p.m. - Martin Laird, Ollie Schniederjans, Rory McIlroy
12:28 p.m. - Kevin Na, Patrick Cantlay, Francesco Molinari
12:39 p.m. - Wesley Bryan, Billy Horschel, Tony Finau
12:55 p.m. - Mackenzie Hughes, Xander Schauffele, Hudson Swafford
1:06 p.m. - Jason Day, Gary Woodland, Bill Haas
1:17 p.m. - Kyle Stanley, Kevin Chappell, Webb Simpson
1:28 p.m. - Adam Hadwin, Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar
1:39 p.m. - Pat Perez, Daniel Berger, Charley Hoffman
1:50 p.m. - Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler
2:01 p.m. - Jamie Lovemark, Robert Streb, Rafa Cabrera Bello
2:12 p.m. - James Hahn, Sean O’Hair, Kevin Tway
2:23 p.m. - Danny Lee, Anirban Lahiri
Round 2 tee times (ET)
10 a.m. - Martin Laird, Ollie Schniederjans, Rory McIlroy
10:11 a.m. - Kevin Na, Patrick Cantlay, Francesco Molinari
10:22 a.m. - Wesley Bryan, Billy Horschel, Tony Finau
10:33 a.m. - Mackenzie Hughes, Xander Schauffele, Hudson Swafford
10:44 a.m. - Jason Day, Gary Woodland, Bill Haas
10:55 a.m. - Kyle Stanley, Kevin Chappell, Webb Simpson
11:06 a.m. - Adam Hadwin, Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar
11:22 a.m. - Pat Perez, Daniel Berger, Charley Hoffman
11:33 a.m. - Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler
11:44 a.m. - Jamie Lovemark, Robert Streb, Rafa Cabrera Bello
11:55 a.m. - James Hahn, Sean O’Hair, Kevin Tway
12:06 p.m. - Danny Lee, Anirban Lahiri
12:17 p.m. - Sung Kang, Lucas Glover, Zach Johnson
12:28 p.m. - Chez Reavie, Ian Poulter, Keegan Bradley
12:39 p.m. - Charl Schwartzel, Bryson DeChambeau, Si Woo Kim
12:55 p.m. - Sergio Garcia, Charles Howell III, Phil Mickelson
1:06 p.m. - Jason Dufner, Henrik Stenson, Brendan Steele
1:17 p.m. - Patrick Reed, Russell Henley, Louis Oosthuizen
1:28 p.m. - Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Kisner, Brian Harman
1:39 p.m. - Marc Leishman, Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka
1:50 p.m. - Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson
2:01 p.m. - Luke List, Cameron Smith, Stewart Cink
2:12 p.m. - Scott Brown, Emiliano Grillo, Grayson Murray
2:23 p.m. - Ryan Moore, Bud Cauley